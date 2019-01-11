× Woman arrested for breaking into police station after allegedly harassing officer

WYOMING, Pa. — After allegedly sexually harassing a police officer, a woman has been charged with breaking into a police station, WNEP reports.

Ashley Keister, 27, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, is accused of smashing through the glass doors of the West Wyoming police station using a cigarette butt receptacle — and police have the security tapes.

The break-in happened at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Once inside the station, the intruder rummaged through filing cabinets.

The police chief said Keister was already on their radar amid a harassment investigation.

They say an officer arrested her last year and she ended up sending him drawings and sexual harassing messages and calling 911 just so that she could talk to him.

“I made her sign a piece of paper saying that she wouldn’t contact a specific officer like she’s been, sending him upwards of 20 plus messages a day,” said West Wyoming Police Chief Curt Nocera, according to WNEP.

Only hours later, the suspect allegedly called 911 and said she was heading to the building to find the officer.

She was charged with aggravated assault, harassment, criminal mischief and other charges. She is now in Luzerne County jail on $50,000 bail.