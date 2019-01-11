× University of South Carolina student wins $125,000 in Christmas lottery gift from grandmother

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina sophomore will start classes Monday with some extra change in his pocket.

On Christmas Day, Collin Goff scratched off a $125,000 lottery win. The ticket was a gift from his grandmother.

“I was shocked,” said Goff, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Goff said his grandmother gives each grandchild two lottery tickets for Christmas. Each grandchild picks out their tickets and starts scratching. The Quick $250! card Goff chose left everyone, including his brothers, speechless.

“It hasn’t completely hit me yet,” Goff said. “I know I’m not going to do anything differently, just excited to start off 2019 on a good note.”

Goff shared that 2018 was a rough year for him personally. He faced and recovered from serious brain surgery, and his tight-knit family was there to help him through it.

“I had some bad luck,” he said. “But right now, I’m excited to be going back to school.”

And this isn’t Goff’s first brush with the South Carolina Education Lottery, he’s also a proud LIFE scholarship recipient at Carolina.

Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Quick $250! game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Sav A Step LLC in Florence received a commission of $1,250.