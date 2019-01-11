Summit School in Winston-Salem using sports to help students with dyslexia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Summit School in Winston-Salem is using sports as a way to help students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia.

While the students don’t see words, letters and numbers the same way as most everyone else, that different way to process the information from the eye to the brain can actually help an athlete enjoy success in whichever sport they play.

Success on the field builds confidence too and confidence is always positive and can be applied to different aspects of life, including in the classroom.