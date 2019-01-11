Staying Healthy on the Go: Don’t Forget to Take Time for Your Mental Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many of us are often on the go, it’s important to change our mindset when it comes to prioritizing our mental health. Often, it’s one of the last things on our list of things to do. Your mental health affects your physical health and has a direct impact on your immune system. When you’re distracted from taking care of your mental health, your physical health often suffers. Stress, anxiety and negativity can cause things like a simple cold to last longer than it should.

Once you decide you’re worth it, identify what makes you happy and things that trigger your stress. Then, make a plan to incorporate things into your day that center around what makes you happy to avoid those triggers. For example, if you like to be outside, bring nature into your life as much as possible. This is as simple as opening your blinds more and rolling down your windows while driving if it’s nice out.

Think small and set goals to change your routine. For example, if you tend to overcommit, make it a priority to say yes to only 3 things each day. If you’re on the go, commit to using part of your daily lunch break to do something just for you. If you’re spiritual, use your morning commute as a time to pray or meditate. Taking small steps toward things that make you happy each day can make a big difference in your overall health.

Our area is fortunate, as Cone Health has an exceptional team of behavioral health specialists and related health care providers dedicated to treating families in the community, improving overall well-being and establishing healthy routines.

Spokesperson Background:

Jenny Edminson, LCSW, is a licensed clinical social worker and counselor at Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program. She received a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her Master of Social Work through the Joint Master of Social Work Program between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.