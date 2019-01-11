× Several employers in Greensboro area looking to hire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People are looking for jobs and more importantly, employers around Greensboro are looking for people to work for them.

That’s what businesses want people to know and it’s why a job fair was held Friday in Greensboro, to help match employers with employees.

The job fair was organized by the M8D2 Rise Employment Service and the Safer City Summit. It featured nearly 30 business, industry and government agencies with jobs that range from entry level and up.

“It was amazing. I have the employers saying, ‘We’re seeking great candidates seeking to employ,’ then I have individual job seekers saying, ‘We’re seeking for an employer,’” said event organizer, Tifanie Rudd, “And the question is how can we get the two together and that’s the whole purpose of setting up this job fair.”

She hopes to announce more job fairs in the future but says to check with the companies from the job fair for openings.

Companies with openings:

NC Works

Goodwill

Greensboro Fire

FedEx

Novant Health

City of Greensboro

Partners Personnel

Next Level Staffing

Trojan Labor

Congent Analytics

Diversified Maintenance

Holiday Tours

G4S

Woodforest Bank

McDonald’s

Battleground Inn

Psychotherapeutic Service

Kalem Cleaning Services

Just What I Needed Child Development Center

Automotive Fasteners

Wal-Mart

BB&T Bank

XLC Service

Servant’s Heart Service

Waffle House Inc

Alorica

Ready 4 Change

PDS Tech