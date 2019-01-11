New information in multi-state sextortion investigation that targeted women in Greensboro, High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- New information is out about the man at the center of what is now a statewide sextortion case that broke in Greensboro earlier this week.

The number of victims continue to climb. UNCG police said that around 40 people have come forward.

"He was proud of himself. He bragged about having 200 victims over the past 10 years," said Detective Jaime Young, with UNCG police.

So far, Kevin Kerney's alleged victims have spanned across the North Carolina state line.

"We've had a couple contact us since it's happen, one of which is in South Carolina, so now it's in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina," Young said.

Now several counties are involved in the investigation and UNCG police said there are several colleges that he's hit outside of their own.

As they continue to investigate, victims keep coming forward. Authorities said that Kerney was even contacting women who were underage.

"He knew what their age was and continued to have that conversation with them and exploit them," he said.

The goal is to to continue to build out this case and keep Kerney behind bars.

"A new victim that I spoke to this week talked about some new things he'd done and tried to do so it's going to bring new charges," he said.

Police ask that if you've been targeted, to immediately call police.