Man injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:55 p.m., Greensboro police came to 1812 Hudgins Drive after a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.050823 -79.803638