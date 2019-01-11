× Man charged after fatal crash last month in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man after a wreck in Winston-Salem last month that resulted in one woman being killed and five other people being injured.

Brandon Darrell Fields faces one count of felony death by motor vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

Renee Dawn Dix, 46, of Winston-Salem, died after being in the front passenger seat of a car that hit a truck, according to police.

It happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. December 15 in the 2800 block of Liberty Street near Smith-Reynolds Airport.

Dix was in a 2006 Mercury passenger car that was headed south on Liberty Street when it crossed into the path of a 2017 Toyota pickup, according to police.

Police said Dix died at the scene and three other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said why the driver of the car allegedly crossed into the truck’s path.

Fields was jailed under a $150,000 bond and has court planned for Jan. 31.