Local woman uses art to make something ‘gourd-geous’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Cara Bevan is a natural born artist.

“Ever since I could hold a pencil, I've been doing art,” said Bevan. This is my very first turtle, it started with a Maranka gourd. My grandmother gave it to me and said make something out of this and I immediately saw turtle."

Bevan gained a reputation for creating life-like paintings of animals and then moved into the 3D world of sculpture. She then started seeing other creatures in various kinds of gourds.

"They speak to me, they all have character," she said.

The basic shape is the inspiration and her imagination takes over from there.

“You can do anything with gourds,” she said. “If you just keep adding to it, it becomes something else.”

Sculpting clay makes that something else possible. But her talent for painting brings it to life. She spends well over 100 hours working on some of her more complicated pieces.

To make a baby giraffe, she combined 10 gourds and 50 pounds of clay.

“The entire thing is hand sculpted, real taxidermy eyes, and faux fur for her mane,” she said.

She’ll be sharing her craft in an upcoming class, Saturday, January 26th 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Randolph Arts Guild.

For more information on the class and her work visit http://www.carabevan.com/