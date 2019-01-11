Judge allows DA to seek death penalty against suspect accused of killing Trooper Kevin Conner

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of killing a state trooper in October 2018 could face the death penalty, WECT reports.

On Friday, a judge approved District Attorney Jon David’s request to seek the death penalty against 18-year-old Chauncy Askew.

Askew and Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, are accused of fatally shooting Trooper Kevin Conner on the morning of Oct. 17, 2018.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

Conner died after being taken to a local hospital.

Both Askew and Davis were arrested in October. Both are charged with first-degree murder.