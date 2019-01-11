First call: Potential snow, sleet could bring elevated impact to travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With temperatures below freezing Friday morning, the Piedmont Triad got an early nip of what's to come.

In the FOX8 MAX Weather Center's first call for a potentially wintry weekend, Kate Garner said snow and/or sleet totals could land around 1 to 2 inches through the heart of the region.

Those on the Southern side of the Triad could potentially face as much as an inch with that number dropping the further south you go.

About 2 inches is possible for the Northwestern side of the Triad.

The first batch of moisture may come in during the day Saturday with Saturday evening bringing a potential mix of sleet, freezing rain and some snow.

For Sunday through Monday, the forecast expects weather to be patchy and fairly light with a wintry mix turning to rain.

Looking at the impacts that the Triad could see, Garner said there could be elevated impacts from the potential snow and freezing rain.

Those conditions also bring elevated impacts to travel with bridges and overpasses at risk of icing over.

Power outage impacts could be limited. This does not necessarily mean everyone is in the clear, but a majority of the area will likely not experience outages.