2 Winston-Salem police officers on motorcycles hit car when suspect driver slams brakes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two officers on motorcycles hit the back of a car that they were trying to stop when the driver slammed the brakes Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.
Ricky Shondell Morgan, 36, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Sergeant Daniel Battjes and Officer James Carter, both on motorcycles, were riding behind Morgan, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, at about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Reynolds Boulevard and Akron Drive.
Officers were trying to stop Morgan after seeing him commit motor vehicle violations, according to a news release.
That’s when the vehicle stopped abruptly, and both Battjes and Carter hit the back of the Malibu.
The sergeant and officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Morgan was not injured.