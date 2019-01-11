× 2 Winston-Salem police officers on motorcycles hit car when suspect driver slams brakes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two officers on motorcycles hit the back of a car that they were trying to stop when the driver slammed the brakes Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Ricky Shondell Morgan, 36, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and expired registration.

Sergeant Daniel Battjes and Officer James Carter, both on motorcycles, were riding behind Morgan, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, at about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Reynolds Boulevard and Akron Drive.

Officers were trying to stop Morgan after seeing him commit motor vehicle violations, according to a news release.

That’s when the vehicle stopped abruptly, and both Battjes and Carter hit the back of the Malibu.

The sergeant and officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Morgan was not injured.