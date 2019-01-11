16-year-old charged in North Carolina crash that killed woman, 2 dogs

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a deadly Huntersville crash that happened just days before the new year, WSOC reports.

Jonathan Bales was arrested on Thursday and is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

The crash happened Dec. 30 on McCoy Road, between Beatties Ford Road and Hambright Road.

Officials said the Honda Accord that Bales was in struck a Jeep Patriot head-on. Three people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital, including a child. A day later, the driver of the Jeep, Lisa Overfield, died.

Two dogs in the Jeep were also killed in the collision, according to WSOC.

Bales and another 16-year-old in the Honda were also hospitalized with minor injuries