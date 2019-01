× Wreck shuts down 3 lanes of I-85 North in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck shut down three lanes of Interstate 40 East and 85 North in Alamance County Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reports the incident began at about 9:17 a.m. near Graham and Exit 154 to Mebane Oaks Road.

With three lanes closed, only two remain open.

NCDOT expects the incident to end by 11:24 a.m.