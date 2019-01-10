× Victim identified after Kernersville man turned himself in for murder

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the identity of the victim after a Kernersville man told officers in Washington, D.C., that he killed a woman in North Carolina.

Kayla Melissa Dubuque’s obitutary says that she was 25 and lived in North Wilkesboro.

Dubuque was survived by her mother, father, step-mother and multiple siblings.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports Jaron Alan Kubler, 29, of Kernersville approached officers on Jan. 6 at the intersection of 7th Street and G Street and “stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina.”

Kubler told police he had killed a woman in the bathroom of his apartment using a knife.

Metropolitan police arrested Kubler after the admission for being fugitive from justice pending a warrant from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to check Kubler’s residence at 5823 Loradale Drive, unit 3, at about 1:48 a.m. Jan. 7.

There they found a Dubuque’s body in the bathroom.

He was booked in Forsyth County jail at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night

According to the Forsyth County jail, Kubler is charged with first degree murder, solicitation of a prostitute and kidnapping.

An autopsy is pending.