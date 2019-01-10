Van Denton’s first call on expected weekend snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air is in place and will remain through early next week. Dry weather tonight and tomorrow and only clouds will roll in tomorrow night.

Over the weekend, the winter weather system will arrive. On Saturday, mainly clouds with a few flurries or sleet pellets possible during the day. Little or no impact before nightfall outside of the mountains due to the dry lower levels. Most of the snow you will see on radar will not reach the ground during the day and possibly early evening.

Late Saturday evening and overnight our best chance of precipitation arrives. Over the Triad, this will begin as a mix of snow and sleet. We have a chance to see this mixture last for 3-5 hours and then change to mainly freezing rain and possibly some sleet. Areas to the north will see a longer period of snow and shorter period of freezing rain. Areas south of the Triad, may see some snow for an hour or two mixed with sleet and freezing rain before going over to all rain and or freezing rain.

During the day Sunday, most of us will see more drizzle, freezing drizzle where temperatures are 32 or colder. This includes the Triad and points north through mid-morning Sunday, then just non-freezing drizzle. Areas south of the Triad, should see mainly non-freezing drizzle through the day. Highs will climb to the mid-30s.

Sunday night, we expect more patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle. This could mix with some snow late at night into Monday morning. This precipitation should be very light and not amount to much.

Totals snowfall for this event should average near 3 inches in the mountains, near 2 inches in the foothills and 1 inch across the northern parts of the Piedmont and northern Triad, southern parts of the Triad should see less than 1 inch of snowfall. Areas farther south may see a light coating of snow, but then the rain will wash that away. Freezing rain will also be an issue with 0.1" to 0.2" across the Triad. Areas southwest of the Triad toward Statesville and northeast of the Triad toward Roxboro will see similar amounts. Areas to the north of this line will see less due to more snow. Areas to the south will also see less, due to more non-freezing rain.

Again a few flurries are possible early Monday, then dry for the rest of next week. Highs back to the 40s starting Tuesday and lows in the 20s until we return to the lower 30s on Thursday morning.