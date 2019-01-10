Raleigh officer, both suspects named after officer shot in line of duty

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have charged two men after an officer was shot Wednesday evening.

Raleigh Police Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect on Western Boulevard, near Schaub Drive, when he was shot multiple times, WTVD reports.

He was in surgery from late Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

“The officer who was shot in this incident is out of surgery,” said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown in a release. “The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff, and the community. We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family.”

The first suspect was in custody of an 11:06 p.m. Wednesday announcement. The second was arrested by 12:48 a.m. Thursday.

Cedric Jamal Kearney, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 21, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.