Tim Tebow is engaged to former Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow has asked his girlfriend to marry him and she said yes.

The former pro football quarterback is engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South African model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2017.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow posted on Instagram. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters, 23, responded to Tebow saying, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”