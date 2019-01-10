ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more

Posted 9:33 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, January 10, 2019

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study that pinpoints which age demographic shares the most "fake news," Duke University which pays its professors more than any other North Carolina university and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' divorce wich could impact Amazon stock.