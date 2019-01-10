Possible snow, freezing rain brings weekend Winter Threat Index to 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winter Threat Index rose to 3 out of 10 as the Piedmont Triad braces for a possible mix of snow and freezing rain this weekend.

The system is moving in from the West and expected to hit the area Saturday and could potentially last into Monday.

According to Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center, the mountains and the northern counties of the Triad are more likely to see snow, while the Piedmont is looking at a higher risk of freezing rain.

This winter event is expected to be nothing like the December snowstorm. It is possible, however, with the way that temperatures are looking that the precipitation could stick.