Second suspect charged with kidnapping after man found dead in Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A second suspect has been charged in the suspicious death of a 69-year-old Winston-Salem man, according to a news release.

Nathan Carlos Gilmore, 28, is charged with kidnapping, police announced Thursday.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond.

On Dec. 31, police announced first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery charges against Lessie Denise Graves, 41, in the same case.

At 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 30, Winston-Salem police were called to 3954 Sugarcreek Drive at Sugar Creek Apartments to check the welfare of 69-year-old James McCormick. A friend of McCormick said he had not heard from him for several days and notified police.

Upon arrival, police found McCormick dead in his apartment.

Winston-Salem police did not elaborate how Gilmore and Graves’ charges relate to McCormick’s death.

Police have not released booking photos of either suspect citing “investigative reasons.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.