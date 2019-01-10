× Rabid fox bites person in Burlington

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A person was bitten by a rabid fox Saturday in Burlington, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

A fox came in contact with several people in the Calvin Street area of the Twin Lakes community.

The fox ended up biting one of the people.

After the bite, Alamance County Animal Control captured the fox and sent it to the state laboratory for testing where the fox tested positive for rabies.

The victim began preventative treatment.

The health department asks anyone who lives in the area and has outside pets to examine them for wounds that could be related to the rabid fox.

This case is Alamance County’s first rabies incident of the year. Last year, the county confirmed five animal cases of rabies.

The ACHD recommends anyone who is bitten by any animal to follow these guidelines.

Wash the wound with soup and running water for 10 minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

Write down the location of the animal and a description of the animal to provide to animal control. If the animal is someone’s pet, also get the owner’s name and address. Give this information to animal control or the health department.

Do not try to catch any wild or stray animals.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367.