North Carolina officer out of surgery after being shot multiple times Wednesday night

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer who was shot multiples times Wednesday night is out of surgery, WTVD reports.

The department said the unidentified officer was trying to arrest a suspect around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard when the shooting occurred.

On Thursday morning, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued the following statement:

“The officer who was shot in this incident is out of surgery. The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff, and the community. We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family.”

Two suspects were arrested following the incident; one was hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.

“We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes,” RPD said in a news release.

We’ve seen @raleighpolice cruisers and @NCSHP vehicles chasing down deboy street in past few minutes. Also heard multiple flash bangs from a neghbobood not far from where RPD officer was shot tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zOkPWYrJrX — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019

