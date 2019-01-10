North America’s longest suspension bridge nearing completion in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – North America’s longest suspension bridge is nearing completion in Tennessee.

Gatlinburg SkyLift shared an image of the bridge to its Facebook page on Friday.

“A lot of hard work has gone into constructing this bridge,” the post read. “There are still more “steps” to take until completion, but we are getting closer!”

Gatlinburg Sky Lift run a year-round chairlift that runs from downtown Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain.

The suspension bridge will stretch from a chairlift’s observation deck to a nearby mountain range, according to KnoxNews.com. It will span more than 680 feet and may be completed by mid-to-late winter.