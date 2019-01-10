More than 100 praying mantises invade woman’s home from her Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — More than 100 praying mantises have invaded a Virginia woman’s home after she bought her Christmas tree.

WJLA reported that Molly Kreuze has the bugs crawling all over her home after popping out of a brown egg-case under the tree’s branches.

Kreuze is feeding the bugs fruit flies and wants to give them away to someone who wants to give the bugs a home.

“In my Googling, I discovered people really like praying mantises,” she said. “They are useful, they eat other bugs, people use them for organic gardening.”

Kreuze said she’s be using a fake Christmas tree next year.