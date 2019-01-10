× Moped driver seriously injured after hit by Mustang in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man driving a moped was seriously injured when a car reportedly crashed into him, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:58 p.m. Wednesday evening, 30-year-old Carlos Shurodd Shipp, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2016 Tao Tao Moped southwest on Union Cross Road near the 2400 block, police say.

Meanwhile, a man driving a 2011 Ford Mustang was driving the opposite direction on the same road.

Police say, for unknown reasons, the Mustang made a left turn, striking the moped.

Shipp was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced charges at this time and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.