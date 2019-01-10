Man arrested in UNCG sextortion case faces new charges in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The man at the center of the UNCG sextortion case now faces new charges in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Kevin A. Kerney, 32, of Denton, is charged with six counts of felony extortion and six counts of misdemeanor cyberstalking.

Kerney was already in the Guilford County Jail facing five counts of felony extortion and five counts of misdemeanor cyberstalking from the UNCG police investigation.

UNCG reported the man offered the women the opportunity to become a model and requested revealing photographs.

Kerney then reportedly threatened to make the images public unless the victims shared private information, such as social media accounts and passwords.

He was arrested after a UNCG student came forward and told authorities. UNCG police believe the scam involved more than 40 victims in North Carolina, Virginia, and potentially South Carolina, including five at UNCG.

On Thursday, High Point police said they conducted a case review of similar incidents based on the UNCG Police Department's investigation.

High Point police identified six victims from incidents dating from Feb. 26, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2018.

"During those incidents, each victim was threatened repeatedly with the dissemination of nude photographs to family, friends, social media contacts and other acquaintances," High Point police said.

High Point police detailed the method of the scam:

"During the scam, the suspect would contact a female victim on Instagram by direct message and tell them about a modeling opportunity referring her (and sometimes other females recruited by the initial victim) to a female named 'Kayla' at one of 2 email addresses. 'Kayla' would then provide the victim with fictitious modeling shoot information and request their height, weight, measurements, sizes, and the like before asking them to submit a series of photographs including topless and or nude photographs. The victim would send the photographs and the scammer would then reveal that the modeling opportunity was a scam, that 'Kayla' is actually a male, who is going to send the photographs to everyone the victim knows unless she gives him her Instagram information including the password. The suspect would also tell the victims that there is no use in calling the police because he would not be caught."