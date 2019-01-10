× Kernersville man, who turned himself in for murder in D.C., back in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Kernersville man, who told officers in Washington, D.C., that he killed a woman in North Carolina, is now in Forsyth County Jail.

Jaron Alan Kubler, 29, of Kernersville, was booked at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Metropolitan police arrested Kubler after the admission for being fugitive from justice pending a warrant from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Forsyth County Jail, Kubler is charged with first degree murder, solicitation of a prostitute and kidnapping.

A woman’s body was found in a home in the Kernersville area last week after he turned himself in, according to a police report.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports Kubler approached officers on Jan. 6 at the intersection of 7th Street and G Street and “stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina.”

Kubler told police he had killed a woman in the bathroom of his apartment using a knife.

He was detained and Metropolitan police, in turn, contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to check Kubler’s residence at 5823 Loradale Drive, unit 3, at about 1:48 a.m.

There they found a woman’s body in the bathroom.

The identity of the victim and cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is pending.