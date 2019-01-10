Greensboro woman afraid for her life after hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman is still scared for her life, after a car rear-ended her several times at a stoplight.

It happened at the intersection of Bridford Parkway and Wendover Avenue.

Souad Ben said she got out of her car to check the damages after the SUV hit her the first time.

"The driver was giving me a mean and evil look. He was saying something. I didn't know what we was saying but something was telling me that we was very angry,” she said.

That’s when she said the driver of the SUV started ramming into her car repeatedly.

"I thought it would be safer to go inside of my car instead of stay in the street," she said.

Ben got back in the car and called 911 and attempted to drive down Bridford Parkway to get away.

"One moment I was in the right and he was on the left and he got very close to me," she said.

She pulled into a nearby parking lot and the SUV followed.

"When he followed me in the parking lot, I thought, 'He's going to shoot me or something,'" Ben said.

Greensboro police were just steps behind him, but the SUV left the scene before they caught up.

Greensboro police say they found the SUV at a nearby auto shop. Gregory Calahan was the driver and they arrested him on Tuesday. Police charged him with felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon.

"This kind of incident happens every day but I never thought it was going to happen to us," she said.

Ben and her husband said that hate is the only explanation for what Calahan did.