GE Appliances looking to hire ‘Great American Grandma’

LAS VEGAS — GE Appliances is looking to hire a professional grandma.

The company launched a search Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as part of the introduction of the GE Appliances Kitchen Hub.

The company said in a news release:

“In an effort to bring to life the human element of the industry-first technology of the Kitchen Hub, GE Appliances is casting this new role. Grandma — the stereotypical antithesis of technology — can now cook in the kitchen with us, virtually. GE Appliances wants to celebrate nontraditional Grandmas with stylish flair and highlight candidates who represent diversity and help sustain cultural legacies through food. The candidate selected for the job will embody the new cultural age of Grandmas who know age is only a number.”

The “Great American Grandma” will work for 10 to 15 hours a month from March 15, 2019, to March 15, 2020, and receive five new GE Appliances kitchen products to use.

The salary is $50,000.

