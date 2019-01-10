× Furloughed sisters start cheesecake business to make money during shutdown

OXON HILL, Md. — Maryland sisters who are furloughed from their government jobs have started a cheesecake business to pay their bills.

WJLA reported that Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright came up with the idea after Howard made a cheesecake for New Year’s.

Wright said their mother couldn’t believe how good the cake was.

“My mother said, ‘Girl, you could sell these cheesecakes,’” Jaqi said. “And I was like, why don’t we sell the cheesecakes?”

Howard worked with the Food and Drug Administration and Wright with the United States Department of Justice. Both have husbands who can’t work due to disabilities.

“It’s either cry or get up and do something, so we decided to get up and do something,” Howard said.

The sisters have spent the past week launching their business, Furlough Cheesecake, through social media.

