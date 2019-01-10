Firefighters rescue man from Winston-Salem house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man is still at a local hospital tonight after being rescued from his burning Winston-Salem home Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to 3434 Anderson Drive shortly before 7 a.m. and saw flames coming from the left side of the house.

“All I heard was just bangs; boom, boom, boom,” said the man’s neighbor, Felix Lopez Mendoza.

Firefighters started trying to put out the flames, while cutting a hole in the roof to release some of the fire and smoke. This, as other firefighters used thermal imagers to check the home and eventually locate the victim.

“Then after that, when they did the hole on the roof, then that’s when I saw they took the man out,” his neighbor said.

That victim was taken to a local hospital. Details about his injuries and condition were not immediately available.

“We can’t close out an investigation until we’ve spoken to all of the parties involved,” said Assistant Chief Tad Byrum, of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Thursday’s fire is not the only recent house fire in the city with a yet to be determined cause.

So far in 2019, there have been three structure fires with $1,000 or more in damage.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, fire officials say there were 30 structure fires with $1,000 or more in damage.

Most of those fires were caused by unattended cooking.

However, ahead of a cold streak, firefighters are urging people to take steps to make sure your house isn’t next.

As temperatures drop, they’re encouraging people to make sure any alternate heating sources they use are far enough away from anything combustible.

Also, they say homeowners should have a professional come clean their chimney once a year and also have a heating and air professional visit your system.

“You should never use a grill of any sort to try to heat your house or use an oven to heat your house,” Byrum added.

They add that anyone using generators should make sure the exhaust has a clear way to escape the walls of your home or garage.

Firefighters also remind people to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly.

36.048786 -80.240755