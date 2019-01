Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was hurt in a fire in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It is unclear the severity of their injuries.

Winston-Salem Fire described the incident as a structure fire on the 3400 block of Anderson Drive.

Police reported fire crews on scene at about 7:30 a.m.

By 8:17 a.m., the fire was under control.

WSFD is working an active fire at the corner of Anderson and Strickland. The roadway is completely blocked by fire and police personnel. #wspd. 172. pic.twitter.com/RSGeXwrQZC — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) January 10, 2019

Fire Dept on the scene of a structure fire on the 3400 blk of Anderson Dr. One civilian injury. Fire is controlled and under investigation. #wsfire .81 pic.twitter.com/okq2nYmFEa — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 10, 2019