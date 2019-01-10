Dog puts fisherman’s RV in reverse and backs it into a lake

A dog put a fisherman’s RV in reverse and backed it into a lake in Texas over the weekend.

KBMT reported that Eric Jackson’s 2-year-old Dalmatian, Bodi, stepped on the gear shift switch, putting his 38-foot RV in reverse.

The RV backed into Lake Sam Rayburn with the dog still inside. Jackson posted video to Facebook of himself trying to get the RV out of the lake.

“By the time I got my foot on the brake, the back wheels were floating,” Jackson said. There is no word on how much damage the vehicle sustained.

Jackson had been planning a practice day before the Fishing League Worldwide 2019 Tour when it happened.