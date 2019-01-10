Chase leads to crash involving Highway Patrol car on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A chase led to a crash on U.S. 29 in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 12:26 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by Stephen Hiawatha Simpson Jr., 27, of Greensboro, for seat belt and fictitious tag violations.

Simpson pulled into a hotel parking lot on Seneca Road and stopped, Baker said. A female passenger and dog got out of the vehicle as the trooper approached and Simpson sped off.

The chase continued onto U.S. 29 North from South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40.

Once on U.S. 29, troopers tried to conduct a rolling road block to stop the vehicle.

Simpson allegedly swerved to the right and struck a Highway Patrol car.

Both vehicles went off the road and came to a stop partially in the road at U.S. 29 North and 16th Street.

Simpson was taken into custody.

Simpson had minor injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Once released he was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center where he is being held with no bod for a probation violation.

Simpson faces the following charges: felony speeding to elude, felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official, 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless, failure to wear seat belt, fictitious tags, no inspection, vehicle not registered, resisting obstruct and delay, failure to heed blue lights and siren, stop sign and improper passing.

No troopers were injured.