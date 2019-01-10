× Bodies of missing Texas teen brothers found in underwater car

DENTON, Texas — The day after two brothers were reported missing, their bodies were found in a car submerged in a creek Wednesday, KARE reports.

At about 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Hickory Creek Road and FM 1830 outside Denton where they found a 2002 Volkswagen Golf in the creek.

Inside were 17-year-old Diego Rivera, a senior at Guyer High School, and his 14-year-old brother Daniel Rivera, an eighth-grader at Calhoun Middle School.

"This morning we woke up to a very sad story." Talked to Diego Rivera's Denton Guyer High School soccer coach. Diego and his younger brother, Daniel, were going to retrieve Diego's watch from the soccer field and never returned. They were found in their submerged vehicle today. pic.twitter.com/xIHnVpl7iS — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) January 10, 2019

The two were reported missing Tuesday night. Their mother said the older son had left an item at Guyer and left to drive there with his brother.

She called police when they never came back and their phones stopped taking calls.

A person called 911 Wednesday morning to report an overturned vehicle in the creek.

That’s when they found the Rivera brothers.

“It’s been a long day, probably the longest day of my career,” Officer Howell said, according to KARE. “Losing two sons like this in one day, I can’t imagine what [the mother] is feeling.”