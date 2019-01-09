Woman dies, man charged with DWI in wreck with school bus in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One person was killed and two were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a car in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash on Meredith Street near the intersection with Oneka Avenue.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries and a student passenger was not injured.

The passenger of a 2015 Chrysler 200, 29-year-old Shena J. Montgomery, of Clarkton, was removed from the vehicle by medical personnel and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Montgomery ultimately died of her injuries.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Richard Wall, of High Point, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Police say he was driving under the influence of alcohol. They also found marijuana and open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

He faces charges of driving while impaired, failure to yield right of way, failure to wear a seat belt, driving while license revoked, possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of marijuana. Other charges may follow.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 and the school bus in the front yard of a home on Oneka Avenue.

Police determined the Chrysler, headed east on Oneka Avenue, ran a stop sign at the Meredith Street intersection, a news release said. The school bus was headed north on Meredith Street and hit the Chrysler on the passenger side.

Both vehicles then hit an unoccupied house at 1601 Oneka Ave.

The bus, No. 1331, is from Oakview Elementary, according to Guilford County Schools Public Information Officer Connie Mayberry.