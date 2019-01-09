× Woman arrested after bag of pills found in parking lot of Randolph County school

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a bag full of oxycodone was found in the parking lot of a Randolph County school, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Teresa Chriscoe Toomes, 57, of Star, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

On Dec. 7, 2018, a clear plastic bag with 21 pills inside was found in the parking lot of Randleman Middle School. The pills were identified as 20mg oxycodone.

A review of security video showed Toomes drop the bag in the parking lot as she left the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Toomes did not have a valid prescription for the medication and on Jan. 4, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Toomes was arrested on Monday and her first court appearance was set for Wednesday.

She was given a $20,000 unsecured bond.