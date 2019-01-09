Winter Threat Index rises as possible wintry weekend draws closer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winter Threat Index rose to 2.5 as the Piedmont Triad readies for a possible winter weather event this weekend.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd recommends paying close attention at this threat level.

This weekend is not expected to bring snow in amounts like the Triad saw on Dec. 9 and 10.

Instead, Byrd expects there will be more of a wintry mix in the Piedmont beginning late Saturday with a snowier event in the mountains and cold rain to the South and East.

Flurries are possible on Monday.

"This forecast is still in the beginning stages and certainty will improve as we approach the weekend," Byrd said.

The system at the root of this forecast is still at the West Coast, meaning that it's a long way out and the forecast could still change in the days to come.