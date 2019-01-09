Video shows dog stolen from NC home; police looking for person of interest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOIR, N.C. — Police are trying to find a man who was caught on video taking a dog in Lenoir.

On Wednesday, Lenoir police posted security camera video of the incident to Facebook.

The video shows a man with a dog walking down a road beside a fenced-in yard.

Another dog, on the other side of the fence, climbs on top of a pile of wood and puts its paws on the fence to look at the passerby.

That's when the man picks up the dog and puts it on the ground beside him. The man then appears to walk away with both dogs.

Police are looking for help identifying the person of interest and finding the dog in the larceny case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (828) 757-4436 or via the Lenoir Police Department Facebook page or contact Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300.