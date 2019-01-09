Tips to get you back into the dating world when you’re over 55

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting into the dating game when you're over 55 can be tough.

But it doesn't always have to be.

You could be getting in your own way. Here are some of the top topics you should NOT talk about on a first date:

Your past relationships/marriage

Problems with kids and family

People unfamiliar to your date

Political and religious viewpoints

Money

Find out more and check out the rest of our tips in today's Successful Aging.

