Thomas Davis won’t play for Panthers in 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers reacts against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thomas Davis’ career with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end, Davis announced Wednesday night.
The linebacker and captain revealed the news in an emotional video posted to his Twitter account.
Davis spent his entire career with the Panthers. He was drafted in 2005.
Davis was a three-time Pro Bowler.
