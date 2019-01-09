In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Sears which made a last minute deal to stay in business, more than $800,000 in grants to be distributed by Duke Energy and Unilever which debuted a new sustainable cleaning line.
Sears stays in business with last minute deal, Duke Energy plans over $800,000 in grants and more
-
Sears could be going out of business, low gases prices spark SUV and truck sales and more
-
Google assistant predicts flight cancellations, Starbucks lets you put eggnog in your coffee and more
-
Duke Energy looks at ways to pay for hurricane damage, UPS avoids freight strike and more
-
The most popular day to pop the question, half the world is now online and more
-
NASCAR considers making their own streaming service, airlines offer deals for Travel Tuesday and more
-
-
Sears, the store that changed America, declares bankruptcy
-
Facebook’s Messenger Kids faces fire over privacy laws, Sears to close more stores and more
-
New app shares voting records with your friends, Apple to announce new products and more
-
UNC extends apparel deal with Nike, Amazon’s Whole Foods purchase may not be paying off and more
-
Senate overwhelmingly passes $867 billion farm bill, Whole Foods removes packaging with cancer-liked chemical and more
-
-
This season’s most returned gifts, North Carolina’s 16 cent wage gap and more
-
Amazon AI recruitment tool found to be bias against women, credit card interest rates on the rise and more
-
Burger King trolls McDonalds with ‘Whopper Detour’ deal, Apple puts iPhone X-R on sale and more