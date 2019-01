Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A chase ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro.

A chase ensued after a robbery at the A1 Mini Mart convenience store at Old Randleman Road and Randleman Road in Guilford County, and ended with a crash in the area of Business 85 and U.S. 220 in Greensboro.

Suspects in the vehicle began to run and officers captured one suspect. The other remains at large. K-9 are on scene searching.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

Guilford County sheriff’s deputies are on of a reported armed robbery off Randleman Road, just south of the city of Greensboro. This is one of two scenes law enforcement are working regarding this robbery. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/dKSf41oAJe — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) January 9, 2019

From looking at the scene it appears at least three cars were parked at the Blue Mountain gas station at the time of the robbery. Authorities have been speaking with some individuals on scene. @myfox8 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) January 9, 2019