Renaissance Community Co-op will close its doors in a few weeks

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community that desperately needed a grocery store will soon have to find another place to shop for food items.

Renaissance Community Co-op announced Wednesday afternoon the store is closing due to lack of sales and not being able to keep up with their expenses.

“We got some information from one of our lenders and the board met several times to talk about what that letter meant and the future of the RCC. Ultimately, we decided the best course of action was to close down the store," said Roodlin Volcy, RCC’s board chair.

The grocery store is nestled in the heart of northeast Greensboro and shoppers say it provides affordable food like produce and meats. The store opened in 2016. The company’s goal was to build a self-sustaining store that met the community needs, especially in a food desert area. The store provides fresh food and jobs.

“People need it,” frequent shopper Willie White Jr. said.

Over the years, the co-op gave people more than just groceries, it gave them a sense of community.

“It was more than just a grocery store. It was a part of the social capital. It’s a place where you see neighbors, you knew employees, you knew you create that kind of bond as a whole community together,” shopper Daniel Shopper said.

The RCC board wrote in a statement it's heartbreaking to have to close the doors but acknowledges being able to open this co-operative was a huge accomplishment. The store says ultimately the closure is because their sales were too low to cover their expenses.

“It will be missed, it will be a loss even though we can go to Food Lion and Harris Teeter those are chain stores. This is a community-owned store so there’s a loss of a community store and the people who’ve invested time and money," shopper and owner Audrey Bayer said.

Store leaders will have a meeting at the RCC to further discuss closing the store on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.