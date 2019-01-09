× Police, EMS, firefighters can snag a free Biscuitville biscuit for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Biscuitville is giving thanks by doing what they do best.

On Wednesday, emergency services personnel, including police, EMS and fire department employees, can pick one free biscuit of their choice.

“We just serve biscuits,” the promotion reads. “Here’s to the great folks who serve our community.”

The offer stands at all Biscuitville locations in the area with the exception of Elon University.

Guests must wear their uniform or provide a valid I.D. to take advantage of this offer.