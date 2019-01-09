× North Carolina-based game company, creator of Fortnite, gets ‘F’ rating from BBB

CARY, N.C. — The Cary-based gaming company Epic Games is coming under fire from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), WTVD reports.

Epic Games is known for creating popular games like Fortnite, Infinity Blade Unreal, Gears of War, and Shadow Complex, and now the BBB of Eastern North Carolina is warning customers for its lack of customer service.

According to the BBB, the company has 279 complaints on file from 2017 to 2019 with 271 of those filed in the last 12 months and 247 of those left unanswered.

A majority of complaints submitted against Epic Games dealt with customer service and refund or exchange issues.

One complainant wrote, “Epic Games failed to protect customer security, resulting in several unsanctioned charges over mine and my partner’s account.”

Another complainant added, “There is no phone number or proper email response time to return my unauthorized charge of $160. Nobody will answer, and I feel cheated.”

