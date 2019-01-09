× Motorcyclist killed in crash during pursuit in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash during a pursuit in Wilkes County Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Michael Baker.

At 5:28 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding on U.S. 421.

The motorcyclist tried to get away, starting a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of U.S. 421 and Minton Road and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The deceased’s name has not been released.

36.148459 -81.258568