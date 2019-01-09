Man charged with forcible sex offense in Rockingham County
MADISON, N.C. — A man has been arrested on a sex offense charge, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Walter Thomas Combs Jr., 42, of Stoneville, is charged with first-degree forcible sex offense.
The sheriff’s office did detail what led up to the charges.
Combs was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.
