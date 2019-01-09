× Girls, 14 and 12, arrested after mother stabbed, shot to death

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister are in custody for allegedly stabbing and shooting their mother, according WAPT.

Amariyona Hall is charged as an adult, while her sister is in youth court custody.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a home on the 1000 block of Lawson Road.

Erica Hall, the girls’ 32-year-old mother, was lying in the front yard when she was found by her sister, the girls’ aunt.

“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” the victim’s aunt Robin Coney told WLBT.

Officials took her to a hospital, but the mother died.

WAPT reports she had been stabbed several times and shot once in the chest with a small-caliber handgun.

The elder sister is being held under a $150,000 bond.